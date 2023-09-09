Mayor Eric Adams requests 5% budget cuts from every city agency, citing asylum seeker crisis costs

NEW YORK -- Major budget cuts could be coming to every New York City agency.

Mayor Eric Adams is requesting 5% cuts across the board in response to the asylum seeker crisis.

"For the better part of a year now, I have been clear that these costs will impact every city service ... The simple truth is longtime New Yorkers and asylum seekers will feel these potential cuts, and they will hurt," Adams said.

The mayor claims the cuts are in direct response to what he calls "inaction" from both federal and state lawmakers.

The city has spent nearly $1.5 billion since last spring to house and assist asylum seekers.