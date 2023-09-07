Mayor Eric Adams says asylum seeker crisis "will destroy New York City"

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams made his strongest comments yet on the asylum seeker crisis Wednesday.

Speaking at a Town Hall meeting on the Upper West Side, the mayor said he doesn't see an end to the problem, as the city is not getting enough support from the federal government.

"Let me tell you something, New Yorkers. Never in my life have I had a problem that I did not see an ending to. I don't see an ending to this. I don't see an ending to this. This issue will destroy New York City. Destroy New York City," Adams said. "We're getting 10,000 migrants a month ... Now we're getting people from all over the globe have made their minds up that they're going to come through the southern part of the border and come into New York City."

Related story: Mayor Adams leads rally calling on Biden administration to help New York City with influx of asylum seekers

His comments came on the same day more buses of asylum seekers arrived in the city.

Adams says the city is supporting 110,000 asylum seekers who have arrived in the five boroughs since April 2022.