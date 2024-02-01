Mayor Eric Adams, Department of Sanitation unveil new prototype garbage truck for pilot program in Harlem

Department of Sanitation unveils new prototype garbage truck for pilot program in Harlem

Department of Sanitation unveils new prototype garbage truck for pilot program in Harlem

NEW YORK -- The city says it's ready to increase its effort to keep streets clean.

The Department of Sanitation rolled out a prototype of a new garbage truck on Thursday. It will use side-loading to lift large, on-street containers that businesses are required to use.

Mayor Eric Adams announced the containers are now coming to residential locations as part of a new pilot program in Harlem.

"The pilot we're announcing today will include containerizing trash from some of our densest buildings -- those buildings with more than 31 units," Adams said. "This will make a big difference in some of our biggest neighborhoods, tackling the mountains of black bags at the source."

The mayor said the goal is to get all black bags off the streets and into containers near large residential buildings.

He said the evidence is clear: the containers are cutting down on the rat population in the city.