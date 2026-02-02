Nassau County police in mourning after Officer Patricia Espinosa is killed in a car crash

Nassau County Police Officer Patricia Espinosa was killed Saturday in a car crash on Long Island.

Espinosa, 42, was on her way to work when she was struck by a driver who has since been charged with DWI and running a red light.

"We are heartbroken"

Donations and accolades have been pouring in for Espinosa. The tragedy is impacting not just her own family, but also her extended family in blue.

Flags at the Fifth Precinct were lowered for Espinosa, who lived the American dream, having immigrated from Ecuador at age 21. She learned English, became a corrections officer, and ultimately a Nassau County cop — the job of her dreams.

Nassau County Police Officer Patricia Espinosa Nassau County Police Department

Espinosa is being remembered as an exceptional cop and human being. From crime fighting to rescuing animals, she was a community favorite with an infectious smile.

"A happy-go-lucky person who just loved her job, loved her career, loved her family and all her coworkers. There was nobody like her," said Tommy Shevlin of the Nassau County PBA.

"Patricia was a force. She was a very strong female officer who had a humongous heart," said Victoria Ojeda of the Nassau County Police Hispanic Association. "We are heartbroken ... she really was our family."

"We will be there for Patty's family"

The Nassau County Police Department is not only mourning one of their own, but also supporting Espinosa's husband and brother, who are both on the force.

Her daughter Miracle is just 18 months old.

"We will be there for Patty's family, her husband. Her daughter will always know here mom was a hero," Shevlin said.

"I just hope justice can be done for them, and he can move on with his little baby and remember her for the wonderful person she was," neighbor Lonnie Newmar said.

Espinosa's family was too devastated to speak on camera, but her sister told CBS News New York through tears she has a message for the public: "Don't drive like that."

CBS News New York

Espinosa's wake will be held on Wednesday, and funeral services are set for Thursday.

What we know about the suspect

Matthew Smith, 20, was allegedly drunk when ran a red light and crashed into her car in St. James Saturday, according to police. A spokesperson for Jake's 58 said at 5 a.m. Saturday, an hour before the crash, Smith tried to get into the casino, but it was closed.

Espinosa's husband, who is also a Nassau County police officer, was on his way to work and came upon the crash scene.

"He wanted to help that person in that accident, and then he learned it was his wife," Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said. "It didn't have to happen. It was a poor choice made by a young man that he's going to pay the price, but so is the family, for the rest of their lives."

Smith remains hospitalized and is awaiting arraignment.