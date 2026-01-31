Off-duty Nassau County police officer killed by alleged DWI driver, officials say

An off-duty Nassau County police officer was killed in a car crash with an alleged drunk driver Saturday morning, police say.

It happened just after 6 a.m. at Alexander Avenue and Route 347 in Saint James.

DWI driver ran red light, police say

According to Suffolk County Police, Matthew Smith was behind the wheel of a pickup truck when he ran a red light and struck a sedan driven by Patricia Espinosa.

Espinosa, 42, was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Smith, 20, and a 25-year-old passenger who was in his vehicle both suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say Smith has been charged with driving while intoxicated, and his vehicle was impounded.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 631-852-6553.

Officer Patricia Espinosa remembered

The Nassau County Police Benevolent Association confirmed Espinosa was a police officer with the department, saying the organization is devastated by the tragic loss.

"Officer Espinosa served with honor, courage, and compassion, and her death in a violent crash caused by a driver charged with DWI is a profound loss to our department, our county, and every community she protected," PBA President Tommy Shevlin wrote in a statement, in part.

Shevlin said Espinosa's husband and two brothers also serve as police officers. She also leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter.

"Patricia understood the sacrifices of this profession not just as an officer, but as a wife, a sister, and a mother in blue. That her life was taken in such a senseless act makes this loss even more painful," Shevlin wrote. "We stand shoulder to shoulder with her family and our brothers and sisters in uniform, and we will honor her legacy by never forgetting her service, her sacrifice, and the family she leaves behind."

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said in a statement he was "heartbroken" over Espinosa's death, adding he "had the honor of marching with her in the Puerto Rican Day Parade."

Blakeman ordered flags to be flown at half staff in Espinosa's honor starting Monday.