84-year-old woman stabbed by home health aide on Long Island, family says

An 84-year-old woman was stabbed in her Massapequa home, and family members allege the suspect is her home health aide.

It happened this week on Bay Drive and Merrick Road.

Video shows overnight home health aide stabbing woman, son claims

The victim's son said Wednesday morning a home health aide came to the house for her morning shift and saw blood and a knife on the floor. The victim was found suffering from stab wounds to the chest.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where she underwent surgery. Her son said she is expected to survive.

According to the son, surveillance footage shows the mother's overnight home health aide get into bed with his mother and begin to stab her.

The worker then allegedly tried to drive away, crashed in the driveway of the home, and got out of the vehicle and ran away.

An 84-year-old woman was stabbed inside her Massapequa home on Oct. 29, 2025. The suspect allegedly crashed her car while trying to flee. CBS News New York

No arrest has been made, and police continue to try to determine a motive.

Officers were in the neighborhood throughout the day, gathering evidence, including surveillance footage.

Massapequa High School and Birch Lane Elementary School were placed under a secure lockdown for about 90 minutes as a precaution.