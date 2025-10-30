Massapequa stabbing suspect arrested for attack on 84-year-old, Long Island police say

A woman is under arrest for allegedly stabbing and critically injuring an 84-year-old woman at her home on New York's Long Island.

Amanda Fraser was charged with attempted second-degree murder in connection to the attack in Massapequa and was set to be arraigned, Nassau County Police said Thursday.

The 23-year-old suspect, who police said lives in New York City, was hospitalized to undergo a psychiatric evaluation, sources told CBS News New York.

Home health aide suspected of stabbing patient

The stabbing happened Wednesday at the victim's home on Bay Drive and Merrick Road.

According to the woman's son, her overnight home health aide was seen on surveillance video getting into her bed and stabbing her. The aide allegedly tried to drive away, but crashed in the driveway and ran away.

Another aide, arriving for the morning shift, discovered blood and a knife on the floor, then found the woman stabbed in the chest in her bed, the son said.

An 84-year-old woman was stabbed inside her Massapequa home on Oct. 29, 2025. CBS News New York

The victim, whose name was not released, was hospitalized and underwent surgery. She is expected to survive, her son said.

While police were on the scene, Massapequa High School and Birch Lane Elementary School were placed under a secure lockdown for about 90 minutes as a precaution.