Man slashed on face on 1 train in Upper Manhattan

NEW YORK -- Police said a man was slashed on the face on a subway in Upper Manhattan on Monday night.

It happened just after 7 p.m. as a 1 train arrived at the Dyckman Street station.

The victim is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

It's not known if if the suspect and victim knew each other.