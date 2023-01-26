Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Madonna's "Celebration Tour" adds 2 additional shows in New York

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Madonna's "Celebration Tour" adds 2 more shows in New York
Madonna's "Celebration Tour" adds 2 more shows in New York 00:23

NEW YORK -- Madonna's huge "Celebration Tour" just got bigger.

Due to overwhelming demand, the Queen of Pop has added two shows at the Barclays Center on Dec. 13 and 14.

Tickets for those performances will go on sale Monday, Jan. 30, at 10 a.m.

READ MORE: Madonna announces new "Celebration Tour," spanning 4 decades of her hits; Check the dates

The Material Girl will first stop in New York from Aug. 23-27 for four concerts at Madison Square Garden.

For more information, click here.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 26, 2023 / 5:01 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.