Madonna's "Celebration Tour" adds 2 additional shows in New York

Madonna's "Celebration Tour" adds 2 more shows in New York

NEW YORK -- Madonna's huge "Celebration Tour" just got bigger.

Due to overwhelming demand, the Queen of Pop has added two shows at the Barclays Center on Dec. 13 and 14.

Tickets for those performances will go on sale Monday, Jan. 30, at 10 a.m.

The Material Girl will first stop in New York from Aug. 23-27 for four concerts at Madison Square Garden.

