Madonna announces new "Celebration Tour," spanning 4 decades of her hits; Check the dates
NEW YORK - The Material Girl is coming back to the Big Apple.
Madonna announced her upcoming "Celebration Tour," in which she'll perform hits spanning the past four decades of her career.
"I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for," Madonna said.
The tour will land in 35 cities worldwide, including New York City on Aug. 23 and 24.
Madonna made the tour announcement with a star-studded video featuring Jack Black, Amy Schumer, Lil Wayne and more playing a very racy version of truth or dare, a callback to the famous documentary film about her.
Tickets go on sale on Friday.
THE CELEBRATION TOUR NORTH AMERICAN DATES:
- Sat Jul 15 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
- Tue Jul 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- Sat Jul 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
- Tue Jul 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- Thu Jul 27 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
- Sun Jul 30 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
- Wed Aug 02 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Sat Aug 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- Mon. Aug 07 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
- Wed Aug 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Sun Aug 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- Sat Aug 19 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell
- Wed Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Thu Aug 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Wed Aug 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Sat Sep 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
- Tue Sep 05 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Thu Sep 07 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
- Sat Sep 09 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena
- Wed Sep 13 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
- Mon Sep 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
- Thu Sep 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
- Wed Sep 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
- Wed Oct 04 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
- Sat Oct 07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
THE CELEBRATION TOUR EUROPE DATES:
- Sat Oct 14 – London, UK – The O2
- Sat Oct 21 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis
- Wed. Oct. 25 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
- Sat Oct 28 – Stockholm, SE – Tele2 Arena
- Wed Nov 01 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi
- Mon Nov 06 – Lisbon, PT – Altice Arena
- Sun Nov 12 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
- Mon Nov 13 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
- Wed Nov 15 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena
- Thu Nov 23 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum
- Tue Nov 28 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena
- Fri Dec 1 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
