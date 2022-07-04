Security top of mind before Macy's Fourth of July fireworks in New York City

Security top of mind for many attending Macy's fireworks in NYC

Security top of mind for many attending Macy's fireworks in NYC

Security top of mind for many attending Macy's fireworks in NYC

NEW YORK -- From spectators to security, safety in the wake of the Illinois shooting is on the minds of many, including the NYPD, heading into the 46th Annual Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell assured New Yorkers there are no specific credible threats to the city's celebrations, CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported Monday.

Sewell reiterated the NYPD is working with state and federal partners to ensure everyone's safety.

My statement on today’s tragic mass shooting in Highland Park, IL. pic.twitter.com/Kzn3C4R76R — Commissioner Sewell (@NYPDPC) July 4, 2022

From the water to the streets, the NYPD is out in force for the many marveling over the Macy's Fourth of July fireworks. There's a visible presence with efforts behind the scenes to keep people safe.

"Safety and security is paramount for us at Macy's and we work very closely with all of our agency partners from local city NYPD to state and federal agencies," said Will Coss, executive producer of the Macy's fireworks.

MORE: Where to watch fireworks, street closures and more

Coss said the show takes a full year to plan. This year, he said to expect more than 50,000 shells and effects from five barges spanning a mile on the East River from 23rd Street to 42nd.

Look for new shapes in the dazzling display, too.

"We've got whistling jellyfish, we've got howling wolves, we've got mushrooms and top hats, blinking smiley faces. It's gonna be a celebration this evening," Coss said.

It's a spectacle that will light up the sky over Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn.

One family, wanting a front-row seat, set up on a pier in Long Island City.

"It's our first experience, so we try to get the best seats," said Geraldine Bonilla, a Piscataway, New Jersey resident.

Getting a good seat means coming out nice and early.

"We got here about 10:30 today. We figured it'd be a pretty nice day," said Shayla Veasley, a Harlem resident.

Many said it's worth it to be able to finally celebrate with a sense of normalcy.

"COVID was crazy. So family is very important to us, so these activities are things that we do together as a family, that we enjoy. Spend the whole day together as well, so we're in good company, so we don't mind waiting for a good spectacle," said Camy Santacruz, a Teaneck, New Jersey resident.

The show is expected to start at 9:25 p.m.

The NYPD is reminding people to leave backpacks, large coolers, lawn chairs and alcohol at home.