Where to watch fireworks near you July 4th weekend

NEW YORK - Fourth of July weekend is here, and that means it's time to look to the skies across the Tri-State Area for fireworks.

Friday, July 1

9 p.m. Fireworks at Alvin P. Williams Memorial Park in Woodbridge Township, N.J.

Monday, July 4

12-10 p.m. Daytime festivities, live music, food trucks and night market followed by fireworks at 9:30 p.m. in Jersey City, N.J. Music artists include Flo Rida, Funk Flex and DJ Diesel

7:30-10 p.m. Concert followed by fireworks in Tarrytown, N.Y., at 230-240 West Main Street

9:15 p.m. Fireworks at West Orange High School, 51 Conforti Ave, West Orange, NJ

9:25 p.m. Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks along the East River - Click here for street closure information

9:25 p.m. Roosevelt Island Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration — entry will not be permitted after 9 p.m.

9:30 p.m. Fireworks at Jones Beach State Park on Long Island

10 p.m. Fireworks on Coney Island, Brooklyn