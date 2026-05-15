Hudson and East Rivers will both host Macy Fourth of July Fireworks for nation's 250th

America's 250th birthday is getting a special celebration on the Fourth of July.

Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks will take place on both the lower East River near the Seaport and the lower Hudson River, in collaboration with Jersey City.

In its announcement, Macy's said the show will create "a shared experience that connects more communities than ever."

It's not just to celebrate the semiquincentennial. It's also Macy's 50th year of fireworks festivities for the 4th. Their first fireworks display took place in 1976.

"The tradition of Macy's 4th of July Fireworks creates connection through artistry, music and awe-inspiring displays that turn into lasting memories. We are proud to celebrate our 50th anniversary with a once in a generation experience filled with emotional storytelling and signature spectacle to connect millions of people nationwide," said Sharon Otterman of Macy's.

Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks have bounced back and forth between the East River and the Hudson River for years. This is the first time in memory both viewing locations will be accommodated.

More details about viewing areas for the fireworks as well as performing artists are expected to be revealed soon.

For more information, click here.