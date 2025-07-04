Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks show caps off a sunny holiday in NYC

People across the Tri-State Area spent the Fourth of July enjoying parades, trips to the beach, cookouts and other festivities in Friday's gorgeous weather before heading out to catch fireworks shows across the region.

The biggest celebration in the area was the Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks show.

Over 80,000 shells used in 25-minute NYC fireworks show

The 25-minute display lit up the sky over the East River, and with the Brooklyn Bridge as the backdrop, it was truly a spectacular sight witnessed by hundreds of thousands of spectators.

Eyes sparkled as fireworks lit the night sky, cellphones out capturing memories.

"The Fourth of July fireworks in New York City, it's just outstanding. I couldn't ask for anything better," Cincinnati resident Kelly English said.

"All the people and everybody being together, it means so much," Cincinnati resident Craig English said.

"You feel the excitement in the air and the beautiful skyline," West Village resident Therese Gjedda said.

Spectators secured their spots along the FDR for a front row seat.

"The view is amazing from here. It's such a pretty view," said a woman visiting from India.

"It's amazing to be able to be in this spot," Italian tourist Marc Aparese said.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 04: Fireworks light up the sky above the Brooklyn Bridge during Macy's 4th of July fireworks show on July 4, 2025 in New York City. ADAM GRAY / Getty Images

The show used more than 80,000 shells. The fireworks were synchronized to a computer digital firing system with new, bright and vibrant colors. Pyrotechnics launched from the iconic Brooklyn Bridge, including a 1,600-foot waterfall cascading down the water's edge.

"It's spectacular to see the live ones, like not to watch on the TV," Yonkers resident Janu Joy said.

Some of these styles of fireworks have never been seen before. Macy's made sure to keep some tradition and added newness to create magic.

"We try to meet the expectation of our guests and our fans and over-deliver," Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks Executive Producer Will Coss said.

The event was extra exciting as New York City is also celebrating its 400th anniversary.

Fireworks over the Hudson River for Jersey City

There were fireworks across the Hudson River on July 4, 2025. People got a closer view sitting along the waterfront at Exchange Place in Jersey City. CBS News New York

There were fireworks across the Hudson River, too. People got a closer view sitting along the waterfront at Exchange Place in Jersey City.

"It's a beautiful thing, seeing the friends and family being out here, seeing the skyline of New York. Man, it's a beautiful thing," one spectator said. "I hope that it continues as a tradition for Jersey City."

"We really like it on this side. We used to be New Yorkers and go on the other side, but it's a little bit calmer on this side, so we like it over here," another spectator said.

Fourth of July celebrations across Tri-State Area

With a break in the humidity and no clouds it the sky, it was a perfect day to head to Orchard Beach in the Bronx. Some soaked up the sun, while others grilled up some burgers and hot dogs in the shade.

The weather also made it a great day for parades, from Staten Island to Ridgewood, New Jersey.

On Long Island, Amityville's annual parade once again drew thousands of people. The tradition has been bringing the community together for over half a century. The organizers switch up the route often, passing right by residents' homes so no one is left out.

"This is what America is about, these hometown parades," Amityville Mayor Michael O'Neill said.

Meanwhile, at New York City's annual Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, Joey Chestnut made a triumphant return, taking back his title after missing the competition in 2024, and reigning women's champion Miki Sudo got her 11th win.

