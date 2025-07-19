Luigi Mangione's attorneys accuse prosecutors of illegally obtaining his medical records

Attorneys for Luigi Mangione, the man accused of killing United HealthCare CEO Brian Thompson, say Manhattan prosecutors wrongfully obtained his medical records.

Mangione's attorneys claim the Manhattan DA's office improperly compelled Aetna to turn over confidential information in violation of health privacy laws.

"The District Attorney falsely made up a court date-May 23, 2025-and drafted a fraudulent subpoena that if Aetna did not provide documents on that date, it would be in contempt of Court," Mangione's attorney Karen Agnifilo wrote in a letter to the judge. "Because the District Attorney has taken possession of, and at least partially reviewed, Luigi Mangione's confidential doctor-patient privileged and HIPAA protected medical records, and further because the District Attorney misused the subpoena process to obtain these protected records, this Court should impose an appropriate sanction after conducting a full evidentiary hearing to uncover the extent and nature of the significant privilege and HIPAA violation intentionally caused by the prosecutors."

Sources in the Manhattan DA's office say it requested limited information, but Aetna sent them additional materials in error, and that they deleted the materials as soon as they became aware of them.

Agnifilo requested a hearing on the matter, and that, depending on the findings of the hearing, the judge consider "a range of appropriate sanctions, to include dismissal of the charges."

It's not the first time Mangione's defense team has sought for charges to be dismissed. Back in May, Agnifilo alleged evidence in the case was illegally obtained, that the terror charges against Mangione didn't apply, and that concurrent state and federal charges violate the double jeopardy clause.

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to murder and terror charges in Thompson's killing. He's due back in court in September.