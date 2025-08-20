Luigi Mangione's attorneys seek hearing over claims DA's office improperly obtained medical records

Luigi Mangione's defense attorneys are doubling down on accusations the Manhattan District Attorney's office improperly obtained and reviewed his medical records.

The DA's office denied the claims, but Mangione's attorneys are once again asking the judge to hold an evidentiary hearing on the matter.

"Based on the evidence developed through this discovery process and the requested hearing, the defense reserves the right to seek various remedies, including the recusal of the prosecution team, suppression of evidence or dismissal of the indictment," the defense wrote in their latest filing.

Defense accuses DA of wrongfully obtaining records

Attorneys for the man accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson first raised the allegations over his medical records in a filing last month.

They claimed the DA's office wrongfully obtained the records by compelling Aetna to turn over confidential information, violating health privacy laws.

The DA's office responded to those claims in an Aug. 8 letter to the judge, saying there was nothing at all improper about their subpoena to Aetna, saying it was "lawful and properly drafted."

"The People issued a valid subpoena to Aetna for for an appropriately limited set of relevant information. Through no fault of the People, Aetna seemingly provided materials outside of the scope of the subpoena. The People then properly identified the error and notified the Court and deleted our copy of said materials," the DA's office said in its Aug. 8 response.

"Even assuming Aetna's subpoena response exceeded what the District Attorney's Office requested, that still does not justify the prosecution reviewing Mr. Mangione's protected medical records that it was mistakenly given," the defense wrote in the new filing.

This isn't the first time the defense raised concerns about evidence and tried to get the charges dismissed. They also accused the DA's office of listening to a recording of a phone call with their client, and they are seeking to have at least two of the counts against him thrown out.

Luigi Mangione's court date coming up next month

Mangione faces a slew of federal and state charges in the December 2024 shooting of Thompson outside a hotel in Midtown Manhattan. The federal charges are eligible for the death penalty, which federal prosecutors say they intend to pursue.

In June, the DA's office released a filing with handwritten notes they say Mangione wrote and outlined his motive. Arguing in support of the state terrorism charge, prosecutors wrote, "If ever there were an open and shut case pointing to the defendant's guilt, this case is that case."

Mangione has pleaded not guilty, and his next court date is set for mid September.

Earlier this month, he was granted a request for a laptop while in federal custody so he can prepare for trial. It isn't connected to the internet and he can only access case-related information, like documents and videos.

contributed to this report.