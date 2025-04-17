Watch CBS News
Luigi Mangione indicted on federal charges in UnitedHealthcare CEO's killing

By
Faris Tanyos
News Editor
Faris Tanyos is a news editor for CBSNews.com, where he writes and edits stories and tracks breaking news. He previously worked as a digital news producer at several local news stations up and down the West Coast.
Read Full Bio
Faris Tanyos

/ CBS News

The suspect in the New York City shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson has been indicted on federal charges.

Luigi Mangione was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury on one count of murder with a firearm, another firearms offense and two counts of stalking. If convicted as charged, he would be eligible for the death penalty.

Last week, Attorney General Pam Bondi had instructed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty against Mangione, who is already facing state murder charges in the case.

The 50-year-old Thompson was fatally shot outside a Manhattan hotel on Dec. 4, 2024.   

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to the 11 charges brought against him by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and four charges he faces in Pennsylvania.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

