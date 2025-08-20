Parts of Long Island declare state of emergency while bracing for Hurricane Erin's impact

Long Island residents bracing for possible flooding, erosion from Hurricane Erin

Towns and villages on Long Island declared states of emergency Wednesday as Hurricane Erin draws near.

Erosion a concern at Long Island beaches

Surf is blasting coastlines, ocean beaches are closed to swimming, and residents are bracing for possible flooding and widespread erosion.

Commercial fishing boats are docked to ride out the storm.

At Westhampton's Lashley Beach, signs of erosion exposed cliffs and stairs to nowhere.

"There's less beach every year, sadly enough," Rockland County tourist Jean Willock said.

"The weather forecast has for 12 to 16 foot surf, very, very high tides. There definitely will be beach erosion," Quogue Mayor Robert Treuhold said.

The Southampton village is among those declaring a state of emergency.

Crews building artificial dunes to combat overwash

Treuhold said crews are building up artificial temporary dunes using truckloads of sand.

"To hopefully keep wash from coming here," he said.

There are concerns there could be widespread areas of dune erosion if overwashes materialize during the next high tides.

"The coastal erosion, the potential damage to the beaches and the dunes is at the top of our list with this incoming storm," Southampton Town Emergency Management Director Ryan Murphy said.

Murphy said the town has stockpiled sand, is bringing in heavy equipment and is keeping vehicles off Dune Road at high tide.

Officials say safety is the number one concern as Erin moves closer to our shores. Lifeguards remain posted to stop people from going into the surf and to keep vehicles off the sand.