Hurricane Erin forces Outer Banks evacuations as beaches close along the East Coast

Holly Andrzejewski hadn't yet welcomed her and her family's first guests to the Atlantic Inn on Hatteras Island when she had to start rescheduling them — as Hurricane Erin neared North Carolina's Outer Banks on Tuesday and threatened to whip up wild waves and tropical force winds.

Andrzejewski and her husband purchased the bed-and-breakfast, known as the oldest inn on the island, less than a week ago. By Monday they had brought in all the outdoor furniture and made sure their daughter and her boyfriend, who are the innkeepers, had generators, extra water and flashlights as they stayed behind to keep an eye on the property.

"It's just one of those things where you know this is always a possibility and it could happen, and you just make the best out of it. Otherwise you wouldn't live at the beach," said Andrzejewski, who will also remain on the island, at her home about a 15 minutes' drive away.

Although the season's first Atlantic hurricane is expected to stay offshore, evacuations were ordered on barrier islands along the Carolina coast as authorities warned the storm could churn up dangerous rip currents from Florida through the Mid-Atlantic to the New England coast. Tropical storm and surge watches were issued for much of the Outer Banks. Coastal flooding was expected to begin Tuesday and continue through Thursday.

Cars lined up to evacuate via ferry from Ocracoke Island to Hatteras Island, N.C., Aug. 18, 2025, due to the expected impact of Hurricane Erin. North Carolina Department of Transportation/AP

The evacuations on Hatteras Island and Ocracoke came at the height of tourist season on the thin stretch of low-lying barrier islands that jut into the Atlantic Ocean and are increasingly vulnerable to storm surges. In 2019, Hurricane Dorian caused record amounts of damage in Ocracoke. Last year, Hurricane Ernesto stayed offshore but created high surf and swells.

Tommy Hutcherson, who owns the community's only grocery store, said the island has mostly bounced back. He's optimistic this storm won't be as destructive.

"But you just never know. I felt the same way about Dorian and we really got smacked," he said.

With Hurricane Erin, there are concerns that several days of heavy surf, high winds and waves could wash out parts of the main highway. Some routes could be impassable for days.

"Don't go in the water"

Meanwhile, ocean conditions are dangerous off the Outer Banks and the East Coast. The Wrightsville Beach Fire Department, near Wilmington, North Carolina, said officials rescued between 60 and 70 swimmers on Monday. There were no injuries or fatalities recorded.

Beaches along the East Coast have closed to swimming, citing rough waters. Belmar, Bay Head and Island Beach State Park, all in New Jersey, banned swimming because of dangerous surf conditions and strong rip currents.

"I would just say to you, flat out, don't go in the water," New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday. "The fact of the matter is going in the ocean for the next number of days is something you've got to avoid."

The National Weather Service issued a high rip current risk through at least midweek. Wave heights are expected to reach eight to 15 feet, with conditions worsening as the storm moves closer.