Long Island driver sentenced to prison in crash that injured highway patrol officer

A Long Island driver was sentenced to prison Tuesday for gravely injuring a highway patrol officer in a crash.

The judge handed down a 10-year sentence to 29-year-old Cody Fisher, who pleaded guilty to assault on a police officer and other charges.

Driver was drunk, high when he sideswiped officer, officials say

In January, Suffolk County Police Officer Brendon Gallagher, who was part of a Street Takeover Task Force, tried to pull over Fisher, who was traveling 100 mph on the Long Island Expressway at Exit 55.

Fisher, who officials said was drunk and high on marijuana, sideswiped Gallagher, sending his squad car into a ravine.

Gallagher was pinned, impaled and critically injured.

Fisher's vehicle continued hundreds of feet down the side of the expressway before eventually coming to a stop, where he was arrested.

Gallagher was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he underwent surgery and spent nine days on life support.

Suffolk County Police Officer Brendon Gallagher was placed in a medically induced coma after he crashed trying to catch up to a speeding driver on the LIE in Brentwood, police said. Suffolk County Police Department

"He altered my life forever"

Emotions boiled over as Fisher faced Gallagher for the first time Tuesday in a Riverhead court.

"All because Mr. Fisher did not want to receive a ticket or possibly get arrested, he altered my life forever," Gallagher said.

He added that he has no memory of the aftermath of the crash.

"I have no clear recollection of what happened afterwards ... I was unknowingly bleeding out internally," he said.

Fisher addressed Gallagher, himself, in the courtroom.

"I'd like to apologize to Officer Gallagher for my actions that day. I wish I could take it back," he said.

At a press conference after the sentencing, Gallagher said, "I think he's just sorry he got caught."

"This defendant is serving a substantial jail sentence, which we are thankful for," Suffolk District Attorney Ray Tierney said.

"He could have hung up his badge and his gun"

Colleagues call Gallagher their "Miracle Long Island cop."

The crash in January was the second time Gallagher faced death while on duty. In 2022, he was stabbed while responding to a domestic dispute.

"This is an officer who was stabbed, and he could have hung up his badge and his gun at that point but chose not to," Suffolk Police Benevolent Association President Lou Civello said. "Went back to risk his life to protect the public only to have this defendant almost kill him again."

Gallagher's rehab is ongoing, and he plans to return to the job.

"It is amazing. It is the best thing that ever happened to me. I would recommend this job," he said.

His bosses said they want to place Gallagher in bubble wrap, but Gallagher pledges to remain safe when he returns.