Suffolk County Police: 2 officers stabbed on Long Island, suspect killed
MEDFORD, N.Y. -- Two police officers were stabbed on Long Island on Wednesday.
The suspect was shot and killed by police.
Suffolk County Police: 3 officers injured, suspect killed in Medford
Police say a man who allegedly stabbed two officers was shot and killed in Medford on Wednesday.
It happened around 5 p.m.
Suffolk County Police Chief of Detectives John Rowan says officers were sent to an apartment building on Birchwood Road in response to a 911 call from a case worker who was checking on two residents and said one resident was acting violent toward another.
When officers arrived, they encountered a man armed with a knife who then allegedly stabbed two officers.
At least one officer then opened fire on the suspect and fatally shot him.
Rowan says one officer suffered a "significant" stab wound and was airlifted to Stony Brook Hospital. The second officer was taken to Stony Brook Hospital by ambulance.
A third officer was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It's unclear how he was hurt.
The investigation is ongoing.
Suffolk County Sheriff releases statement
Suffolk County Sheriff Errol D. Toulon Jr. released the following statement in response to Wednesday's stabbing:
"Our thoughts are with the Suffolk County Police Department Officers that were injured tonight while responding to a 911 call. This a reminder that the brave men and women in law enforcement put their lives on the line every day. The Suffolk County Sheriff's Office stands with the SCPD and their families during this time."
Suffolk County PBA President releases statement
Suffolk County Police Benevolent Association President Noel DiGerolamo released a statement in response to Wednesday's stabbing:
"We are thankful that the two Suffolk County Police Officers injured in today's incident are in critical but stable condition at this time. We are incredibly grateful for the outstanding care provided by Dr. Vosswinkel and the staff at Stony Brook University Medical Center. We ask that all Long Islanders keep our Officers in their thoughts and prayers, and God willing, they will make a full recovery from the horrific incident that took place earlier today."