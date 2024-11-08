Suffolk County launches street takeover task force to stop illegal racing events

SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. -- Suffolk County's new street takeover task force was launched to stop dangerous and illegal street racing events terrifying some communities.

When Lorri Holmes and her husband took video of a street racing event one block from their home in Islip this week, they saw patrol car tires getting slashed, an officer injured and a fiery crash, among multiple collisions.

"Thank God our voices are heard. That's all I can say because I've never witnessed anything like that before in my life," Holmes said.

Vehicles belonging to two of the alleged ringleaders have already been seized and the owners, from Brooklyn and Westbury, arrested.

"Give us the legal authority, if they are found guilty to being involved in street racing or road rage, to allow us to crush that car," Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine.

New task force offers $500 for info on street race meetups

The street takeover task force is in place, led by Suffolk's criminal intelligence unit.

"We want to know where they're going to be and when they're going to be there so we can deploy our people effectively to capture them," Suffolk County Police Deputy Commissioner Kevin Catalina said.

Multiple agencies united in the crackdown plans are sending a message to Albany for high fines and expanding forfeiture laws.

"So the car is no longer theirs, it's ours," District Attorney Ray Tierney said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $500 reward for information on the meetups, which was met with hope and skepticism.

"A lot of people like this stuff. So it's going to be very hard," said Tavion Baker, whose family lives next to the latest event site.

Baker said social media erupts with fans who want to drive or watch.