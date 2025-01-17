Suffolk County police officer out of coma after being gravely injured trying to stop a speeding car

Suffolk County police officer out of coma following serious injury during

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. - There's hopeful news after a police officer was gravely injured earlier this month while trying to pull over a speeding car on the Long Island Expressway.

Suffolk County police officer Brendon Gallagher is out of a medically induced coma, on a long road to recovery.

"It's nothing short of a miracle that he is where he is at right now - sit up and speak," Suffolk PBA First Vice President John Hnat said.

It's Gallagher's second brush with death on the job in just over two years. In 2022, he survived a stabbing attack while responding to a domestic dispute in Medford.

"A deliberate act"

The driver Gallagher was trying to stop in this case faced a judge Friday on upgraded charges. Cody Fisher, 29, faces a litany of charges including assault on a police officer, vehicular assault, reckless endangerment, driving while ability impaired, and more.

Police officers crowded the courtroom as prosecutors told the judge Gallagher had been conducting a routine traffic stop when Fisher raced by, trying to taunt the officer.

"He sped up and revved his engine and took off. So the facts certainly bear that it was a deliberate act," Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said.

"My first thought was they're finally going to get one of these people I see racing on the LIE," a witness said.

The witness said he saw Fisher weaving at 100 mph with Gallagher in pursuit.

After the crash, prosecutors said Fisher reeked of marijuana and refused a sobriety test.

Fisher's social media page glorifies illegal street meetups, and his red Mustang can be seen doing donuts and racing.

"We have been talking about all along this type of conduct and how dangerous it is, and it shows a disregard for the safety of all of us," Tierney said.

Fisher pled not guilty. His attorney previously called the officer's pursuit "aggressive," prompting the PBA to respond.

"Blaming the police officer, which is absolutely vile and and reprehensible. What every motorist thinks when someone whizzes by doing 90 or 100 mph is 'Why aren't the police doing something.' They don't think the police should just wave at him," Suffolk County PBA President Lou Civello said.

Prosecutors say Fisher has prior gun and road rage charges and was driving with a suspended license. If convicted of assault on a police officer he faces 7-15 years in prison.

He's being held on $1 million bail and is due back in court Feb. 20.