Police officer hurt in Long Island Expressway crash

By Renee Anderson

/ CBS New York

BRENTWOOD, N.Y. -- A police officer was seriously hurt in a crash on the Long Island Expressway. 

The crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday near Exit 55 in Brentwood. 

The officer was taken by helicopter to a hospital with serious injuries. 

Video from the scene showed traffic at a standstill and several emergency vehicles on the expressway. 

Vehicles were diverted off the westbound lanes while police investigated and cleaned up the crash.

