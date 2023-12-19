Hundreds of Passaic County residents ordered to evacuate due to flooding

Little Falls residents told to evacuate over flooding concerns

LITTLE FALLS, N.J. -- Hundreds of residents in Little Falls are being ordered to evacuate by midnight Tuesday.

About 250 people live in the flood zone.

The fire chief told CBS New York's Ali Bauman their crews are telling residents to evacuate their homes as soon as possible because emergency crews will not be doing any rescues after sunset; he says it'll just be too dangerous.

At the edge of the flooding, there's nearly 10 inches of floodwater and town officials expect that to rise overnight.

From Chopper 2, streets looked more like canals in the flood zone near the Passaic River with cars submerged and backyards completely underwater.

Townships are warning residents to remain in their homes at their own peril.

Officials have told families to remove all important items and keepsakes that cannot be replaced. Utilities may be turned off as temperatures drop later.

The police chief said they have been helping people evacuate, but no emergency rescues have been necessary, thankfully.

They have opened the Civic Center nearby for emergency shelter. Pets are not permitted.