Flooding in N.J. prompts some evacuations as cleanup continues

LITTLE FALLS, N.J. - Flooding concerns remain Tuesday after that big storm ripped through the area Monday.

Some residents in Little Falls, N.J. are under evacuation orders. Many residents were asked to grab their important personal items that couldn't be replaced and head to safer locations.

The township sent out an advisory to residents Monday, and police said they went door to door to talk to residents and inform them that flooding would likely happen in areas by the Passaic River, and strongly asked them all to leave before midnight. The township told affected residents that if they didn't leave, they were at significant risk, since flooding may cause dangers that prohibit rescues.

Officials are asking impacted residents to continue to monitor conditions and follow all emergency notifications.

In Wayne, residents told CBS New York they too felt the impacts of the storm badly.

"The water has come this high, maybe once or twice before. Even in sandy it came up, that was one time," one resident said.

Watch Chopper 2 over flooding in Wayne, N.J.

Chopper 2 Flying Chopper 2 is checking out stories and traffic around the area, including flooding conditions in parts of New Jersey after yesterday's storm. Watch more on CBS News New York: https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/live/ Posted by CBS New York on Tuesday, December 19, 2023

The cleanup continues across much of New Jersey Tuesday.

Monday, in Ridgewood, water from the Ho-Ho-Kus Brook overflowed. Village Hall had to be pumped out. The football field flooded, and school was delayed two hours.

In Little Falls, they're using the Civic Center as a shelter, although it looks like many people found other places to go for safety.

Classes at public schools have been canceled at Paterson and Woodland Park schools as a result of the flooding.