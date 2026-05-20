Thousands of LIRR riders will be refunded for strike-related service disruptions

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is moving forward with refunds for thousands of Long Island Rail Road commuters who were left dealing with three days of service disruptions as workers went on strike.

Wednesday, the MTA Board approved a plan that will put millions of dollars back into riders' pockets.

Under the plan, customers who purchased monthly tickets for May will receive refunds covering the days of suspended service.

"We are automatically going to credit all our monthly ticket holders, or at least 80% of them, back to their credit cards or however they pay on the TrainTime app," MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber said. "Usually that's a process that requires a lot of debate ... It's simple. We're going to give you the money back."

Roughly 68,000 riders are eligible with the MTA expected to pay out about $2.4 million.

The transit agency says those who purchased their monthly tickets on the TrainTime app will automatically get refunds by June 30. Others will have to submit additional information online.

The MTA also agreed to waive the $10 administrative fee for each refund transaction.

At Penn Station, many commuters told CBS News New York they're happy to see some money coming back after days of delays, shuttle buses and uncertainty.

"I think a lot of people's daily commutes were highly impacted, and of course they should get a refund," one LIRR rider said. "I think that people had to go through a lot of stress just to get to work."

"I think it's well-deserved that the LIRR issues a refund because I think even though they're fighting for their higher pay and such, we're, as consumers, still suffering a little bit, not be rewarded for the days that we didn't get to have the service," another commuter said.