Long Island Rail Road workers go on strike after MTA, unions fail to reach new contract

Tens of thousands of commuters in southeastern New York will be impacted as the Long Island Rail Road shuts down due to a strike over contract negotiations.

The strike stems from an inability to reach a deal on a new four-year contract. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority and unions agreed to the terms of the first three years, but disputes arose about the final year.

The union was looking for a 5% pay increase. The MTA said they were offering a 3% raise with options that could bring it up to 4.5%, provided some work rules concessions are made.

MTA officials previously said the 5% hike will mean higher fares systemwide, including the subways, buses and Metro-North.

The LIRR is the busiest commuter railroad in North America, carrying about 250,000 passengers each weekday, according to its website.

Will ticketholders be refunded?

The LIRR website stated that there will be prorated refunds issued to May monthly ticket holders for the days the strike is impacting the train.

Details on how to apply for a refund will be released, the website said.

"Headaches and more traffic gridlocks"

More than 250,000 people ride the LIRR every day, so a strike means they have to find another way to get to work.

Jason Russell, a SUNY Empire professor, said commuters will likely use their cars or work from home.

"But working remotely only really applies to about 40% of workers, so it will mean headaches and more traffic gridlocks in the short term," he said.

LIRR shuttle bus service during strike

A bus service will run from five places on Long Island to take riders to subway stations in Queens.

Buses will run from the following LIRR stations and take commuters to the Howard Beach-JFK Airport A train station:

Bay Shore

Hempstead Lake State Park, near Lakeview

Hicksville

Mineola

Buses will run from the following LIRR stations to the Jamaica-179th Street F train stop:

The agency is also encouraging people to use NICE Bus service to Flushing, Main Street and the Jamaica Bus Terminal, which are both near subway entrances.

Riders are also encouraged to work from home during the strike, if possible.

"Unfortunately, there is no substitute for the Long Island Rail Road, and its shutdown will cause severe congestion and delays," the LIRR website stated.