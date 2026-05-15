If LIRR strike shuts down train service, here's how to get to NYC

With still no agreement between the MTA and unions representing LIRR workers, the train service could be shut down if a strike happens.

Hundreds of thousands of commuters would be impacted if workers walk off the job Saturday.

While the MTA is encouraging those who can to work from home, they have also developed contingency plans. The subway is going to become a major artery for LIRR riders if the strike happens.

Shuttle bus locations

Shuttle buses will run between six Long Island locations and the NYC subway in Queens.

The shuttle buses will run during peak hours from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. toward Manhattan and from 3 a.m. to 7 p.m. to Long Island. Limited reverse peak service, meaning going to Long Island in the morning and toward the city in the evening, will be available only on three routes.

Officials said there is no charge for the shuttle bus service.

Peak and reverse peak service

Bay Shore (LIRR) to Howard Beach-JFK Airport A

Huntington (LIRR) to Jamaica-179 St F at Hillside Avenue and 179th Street

Ronkonkoma (LIRR) to Jamaica-179 St F at Hillside Avenue and 179 Street

Peak direction

Hempstead Lake State Park, near Lakeview (LIRR), to Howard Beach-JFK Airport A

Hicksville (LIRR) to Howard Beach-JFK Airport A

Mineola (LIRR) to Howard Beach-JFK Airport A

LIRR strike shuttle bus service map Page of

NICE bus can transport Nassau County residents

The Nassau Inter-County Express (NICE) bus can connect commuters to and from points in Queens.

Here is a list of MTA locations with NICE Bus access:

179 St EF

n1, n6, n6x, n22, n22x, n24, n26

Far Rockaway-Mott Av A

n31, n31x/m, n32, n33

Flushing-Main St 7

n20g, n20x

Jamaica Bus Terminal, a short walk from the 169 St F

n1, n6, n6x, n22, n22x, n24, n26

Jamaica Ctr-Parsons/Archer EJZ

n4, n4x

Passenger drop-off locations

The MTA released a list of subway stations for passengers to get dropped off.

"These stations are close to major roadways that lead to and from Long Island. These stations do not have parking lots, so please do not plan to park there," the MTA said.

Far Rockaway-Mott Av

Kew Gardens-Union Tpke

Ozone Park-Lefferts Blvd

Sheepshead Bay

Woodhaven Blvd

LIRR service to AirTrain JFK will be suspended

John F. Kennedy International Airport officials said the AirTrain service won't be affected by the strike.

But it will be harder for commuters to get to the Jamaica station where the train is if the LIRR is shut down.

"Please budget extra travel time and plan to use alternative travel options, like the MTA's A train to and from Howard Beach, or the E, J, or Z train to and from Jamaica," a social media post read.

There will also be a limited shuttle bus service between Howard Beach and Long Island on weekdays during peak hours for essential workers.

NYU Langone employees will have ferry transportation

The Glen Cove City Council approved two resolutions to help NYU Langone Health employees to get to and from work on weekdays if there's a strike.

Glen Cove officials will allow the New York City Water Taxi to use Glen Cove's ferry terminal to transport staff.

"This is something that may happen; it may not happen. It depends upon the railroad strike. We're trying to help Langone as much as we can," said Mayor Pamela Panzenbeck.

Mets will have additional shuttle buses

The Subway Series is set for this weekend between the Mets and the Yankees.

Baseball officials announced there will be additional shuttles to existing Long Island routes and a new line departing from the Manhasset LIRR Station.

The New York City Department of Emergency Management also provided options for fans:

Take the 7 subway to Mets-Willets Point

Seastreak Ferry service from Stamford, Highlands and St. George

NJ Transit rail service to Manhattan, then transfer to the E train to Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue or the 1,2, or 3 to Times Square-42nd Street before taking the 7

Citi Bike access in Queens and Manhattan

Rideshare pickup and drop-off at Citi Field

Shuttle tickets are $8.99 per ticket for round-trip service or $25 for a family of four for the new route. The other routes are $8 round trip or $22 for a family of four.

Fans will automatically receive refunds if there is no strike and the shuttle service isn't needed.