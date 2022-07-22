Congressman Lee Zeldin speaks out after being attacked on stage at campaign rally near Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. -- Congressman Lee Zeldin is speaking out after he was attacked at a campaign rally near Rochester.

The Republican nominee for governor says a man tried to stab him on stage.

Zeldin took to social media overnight to let his supporters know he's OK, saying he's grateful that he and others were able to stop the suspect and that police quickly responded.

No one was injured, and the suspect was taken into custody.

The brazen attack was caught on video Thursday, as Zeldin was making a speech about bail reform. Supporters can be seen rushing to his aid after a man, who he believes is against him, jumped on stage and tried to stab him at a campaign rally at a VFW in Rochester.

A photo captured the suspect pinned to the ground. The Rochester CBS affiliate, WROC, reported the man is an Iraq War veteran and was allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

Zeldin said on Twitter he's grateful for many things, including how he was "able to grab onto his wrist in time when he lunged for my neck."

"Political scores should be settled at the ballot box, not on stage at campaign events trying to violently attack candidates you disagree with. This is not ok," he went on to say in another tweet. "This is the United States of America. This is the greatest country in the history of the world."

Gov. Kathy Hochul, Zeldin's political opponent in the gubernatorial race, is also relieved the congressman is OK.

"I condemn this violent behavior in the strongest terms possible - it has no place in New York," she tweeted.

Zeldin's campaign said after the incident, he went back on stage to finish his remarks.

There's no word yet on where the attacker stands politically or how he was able to easily get on stage.