2 men shot near Long Island home of Republican gubernatorial nominee Lee Zeldin

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

SHIRLEY, N.Y. -- There was a shooting near the Long Island home of Congressman Lee Zeldin, the Republican nominee for governor.

Suffolk County police say it happened around 2 p.m. on Sunday. Two men were shot, including one in the chest, who is in serious condition.

Zeldin issued a statement saying he and his wife were heading home from the Bronx at the time, but his two daughters were home doing homework when they heard the gunshots and called 911.

Investigators say the shooting appears to be gang related.

First published on October 9, 2022 / 7:08 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

