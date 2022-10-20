Law professor breaks down former President Donald Trump's defamation case in New York
NEW YORK -- Former President Donald Trump is once again in a legal battle in New York.
On Wednesday, he was deposed as part of a defamation lawsuit by longtime magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll.
She claims the former president defamed her when he accused her of lying in her 2019 memoir.
In the book, she says Trump sexually assaulted her in a New York City department store in the late 1990s.
Hofstra University law professor James Sample joined CBS News New York to break down the details in the case.
Watch his full interview above for more.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.