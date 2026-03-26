Both LaGuardia Airport runways back open days after deadly crash, officials say

LaGuardia Airport has reopened the runway that had been shuttered for days after the deadly crash between an Air Canada plane and a Port Authority emergency truck.

The runway has been shut down since Sunday night as officials investigate the incident. The Port Authority removed the plane and truck involved Wednesday.

The runway reopened just before 10 a.m.

"As of 9:58am, Runway 4/22 has reopened at LaGuardia Airport. Since the removal of the plane and truck late Wednesday, the runway and associated infrastructure has been repaired, inspected, and confirmed to meet FAA regulations for safe operation," a statement from the Port Authority said.

The horrific crash killed two pilots and injured dozens. Four passengers and crew members from the flight remain hospitalized, along with one of the two firefighters from the rescue vehicle.

Officials said the reopening of the runway will help restore normal operations at the airport.

Bodies of Canadian pilots heading back home

The bodies of the two pilots were to be transported back to Canada.

They were identified as 30-year-old Antoine Forest and Mackenzie Gunther, according to officials.

"These were two young men at the start of their careers," Federal Aviation Administration Administrator Brian Bedford told reporters Monday. "It's an absolute tragedy that we're sitting here with their loss."

Latest on the investigation

The National Transportation Safety Board is not expected to make any updates regarding their investigation Thursday.

Officials reviewed the audio between the pilots and the air traffic control tower and between the tower and the emergency vehicle. NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said they have also been conducting interviews with people involved.

"The initial questions are usually focused on, what was going on in the tower at the time? Who came off duty? When people came off duty," she said. "We start to build a timeline, and then dig into each of those questions to find out more."

Officials are looking into air controller staffing, possible fatigue variables and technological failsafes that did not prevent the crash.