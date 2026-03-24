TSA staffing nightmare prompts brainstorming by New York congressional delegation. Here's what they're working on.

Frustration over long security lines at airports reached new heights on Monday when the delay hit investigators trying to reach the scene of the deadly runway collision at LaGuardia Airport.

But that has so far failed to break the Washington logjam.

A Transportation Security Administration agent looks on passengers queue to go through security at New York's LaGuardia Airport on March 22, 2026. Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images

National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy, who is in charge of the investigation at LaGuardia, was clearly exasperated when discussing the Transportation Security Administration slowdown caused by the partial government shutdown.

"We had significant delays with investigators getting here due to backups of TSA lines and, in fact, I understand that this press conference had to move because the lines were actually wrapping around the building," Homendy said.

What New York lawmakers are doing about the TSA problem

The Department of Homeland Security now says more than 450 TSA agents have quit during the partial shutdown.

On Monday, more than 3,200 agents called out of work. That's nearly 11% of the TSA workforce.

Read more: ICE agents begin patrols at JFK Airport in New York, Newark Airport in New Jersey

Democrats are demanding changes to Immigration and Customs Enforcement before they will fund DHS, with Republicans saying changes have already been made.

Some New Yorkers have proposals they hope will break the deadlock. Long Island Rep. Tom Suozzi is working on a bipartisan solution with Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick.

"So Brian Fitzpatrick and I, a Democrat and Republican, are trying to come together and say, listen, reopen all these things, let's fund everything, and let's put some reforms in place. Let's hold ICE up to the same standards that other law enforcement in America does," Suozzi said.

Staten Island Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis has a bill that would put the $11 TSA fee travelers pay for every roundtrip into a lock box to pay TSA salaries, no matter what.

"It brings in about $5 billion, which is roughly the amount that is paid to our agents throughout the course of the year," Malliotakis said. "I think that that would be a solution here, where in the future, if there isn't another shutdown, they would be paid out of those funds that are dedicated for TSA."

N.Y. Rep. Mike Lawler takes to the rails

One would think that the chaos at the airports that seems to get worse by the day would get through to lawmakers, but there's still a lot of partisan finger-pointing going on, even as lawmakers, themselves, are being inconvenienced.

Congressman Mike Lawler, who represents parts of the lower Hudson Valley, has been taking the train to Washington because the TSA slowdown has made it impossible for him to catch his regular flight. His frustration mirrors others who are enduring long lines at local airports.

"Obviously, getting to Washington is more difficult, and so I'm taking the train to make sure I get down there for votes," Lawler said.

"I think that the fact that the Republicans own all parts of our government right now and can't figure out how to open up or make compromise to make sure that people are able to fly is disgusting to me," said Alexis Miller of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Even airlines are frustrated and taking it out on Congress. Delta announced Tuesday that it is suspending specialty services for members of Congress and their staffs who get airport escorts and other special accommodations.

"Next to safety, Delta's No. 1 priority is taking care of our people and customers, which has become increasingly difficult in the current environment," a Delta spokesperson told CBS News New York.