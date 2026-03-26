Dramatic new video brings us closer to LaGuardia Airport runway crash aftermath than ever before. See it.

Dramatic new video of the aftermath of Sunday's LaGuardia Airport deadly runway crash released Thursday gives us a closer look at the damage than ever before.

The NTSB released the video on the same day the runway the crash took place on reopened. The runway had been shut down since Sunday night as officials investigated the incident, and this new video gives us new perspective on the size and scope of the damage.

Two pilots were killed and dozens of people were injured in the crash. Several remain hospitalized. The bodies of the two pilots, Antoine Forest and Mackenzie Gunther, were returned to Canada Thursday.

Video released by the NTSB shows the extent of the damage to the Air Canada jet, with its nose completely torn off. NTSB

The video shows a close-up view of the incredible damage the front of the jet sustained.

An NTSB worker walks beneath the wreckage of an Air Canada jet that crashed into an emergency vehicle on the runway of LaGuardia Airport. NTSB

The video also shows NTSB workers walking near the damaged plane, with its fuselage tilted up and nose in the air.

An aerial view gives a sense of the scope of the damage after an Air Canada jet collided into an emergency vehicle at LaGuardia Airport. NTSB

An aerial view provides a sense of the scope of the damage and debris field.

NTSB

The emergency vehicle the plane struck can also be seen in the video, rolled over on its side.

Many questions remain about how the crash took place. Audio of the air traffic controller captures him telling the emergency vehicle repeatedly to "stop, stop, stop" just moments after it was given permission to cross the runway.

NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said interviews with people involved have already begun.

"The initial questions are usually focused on, what was going on in the tower at the time? Who came off duty? When people came off duty," she said. "We start to build a timeline, and then dig into each of those questions to find out more."