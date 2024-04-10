N.Y. lawmakers voice support for Kyra's Law legislation protecting children in custody, visitation proceedings

MANHASSET, N.Y. -- Thousands of people on Long Island are voicing their support for legislation to protect children who may be pawns in custody and visitation proceedings.

The grassroots movement was started by a Manhasset mother whose young daughter, Kyra, was brutally murdered by her abusive father during court-ordered visitation.

Pinwheels spin in a Manhasset park, symbols of all the children murdered in New York state in the past decade, pawns in custody battles between parents.

"I, like many women here today have heard the messages to leave abusive relationships, and I did. I got out to protect Kyra from her abusive father," Jacqueline Franchetti said.

Toddler Kyra Franchetti was shot by her father while she slept. He then set his house ablaze in a murder-suicide during an unsupervised court-sanctioned visitation eight years ago.

"He murdered Kyra to hurt me, and he did," Jacqueline said.

Witnesses told family court despite observing warning signs -- his stalking, harassment and purchase of guns -- judges still awarded joint custody.

"Kyra's murder was entirely preventable," Jacqueline said.

Since then, Franchetti has been on a mission -- Kyra's Law -- to reform the state's divorce and family courts, mandating judicial training and a critical look at mental health and custody adjudications.

"The fact that we have to legislate in order to offer protections, what it should be common sense," Sen. Jack Martins said.

"Sadness over what happened to Kyra and anger that it's been so many years without change," Assemblymember Gina Sillitti said.

Why the hold up? Lobbyists for the Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers call the bill too vague and broad. They claim it could block parental access based on unproven allegations, but more than half of Albany lawmakers signed on as bill cosponsors.

"This is a bill that will move us lightyears forward in protecting children," Franchetti said.

Franchetti meets supportive parents in the park where Kyra used to play.

"We know the devastating consequences of doing nothing. Please stand with us," she said.

Kyra Franchetti would have turned 10 years old this week.

The Pinwheels for Protection campaign will last through the month of April, honoring the 10 New York children in 2023 killed at the hands of their own parent.