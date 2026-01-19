SUV that struck former Nickelodeon actress Kianna Underwood seized by NYPD

New York City police seized one of two vehicles in the hit-and-run death of former Nickelodeon child star Kianna Underwood in Brooklyn.

The NYPD said Monday it found the Ford SUV that was captured on surveillance video of the Brownsville fatal hit-and-run, but the owner was not under arrest.

Police said there was not enough evidence to suggest the man was behind the wheel at the time of the early-morning crash on Jan. 16.

The man requested an attorney and declined to speak with investigators, police said.

Underwood, who according to IMDb appeared in episodes of "All That" and "Little Bill," died after police said she was struck by two cars after trying to cross Mother Gaston Boulevard without the right of way.

The 33-year-old had been struggling with homelessness in recent years, police said.

Actress Angelique Bates, an original "All That" cast member, said she raised concerns about her in a 2023 Instagram video pleading for help.

Kianna Underwood during Hairspray Opening Night Los Angeles - After Party at Henry Fonda Theatre in Hollywood, California, United States, in July 2004. Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

According to police, the driver of the Ford struck Underwood after crossing the double-yellow line to pass another car at a green light.

A second vehicle, a black-gray sedan, then struck her, according to police.

Video shows Underwood's body rolling out from underneath one of the vehicles nearly two blocks away.

The second vehicle has not been found.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on X, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.