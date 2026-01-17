Kianna Underwood, former Nickelodeon actress, killed in NYC hit-and-run

Kianna Underwood, a former Nickelodeon child actress, has been identified as the woman killed in a hit-and-run early Friday morning in New York City.

The NYPD confirmed Underwood's death Saturday, adding the 33-year-old was struck by two drivers in Brownsville, Brooklyn, after attempting to cross the street without the right of way.

Underwood's IMDb page says she appeared in episodes of "All That" and "Little Bill" from 1999-2005.

Police said they were still looking for the drivers involved in the fatality and had not yet made any arrests.

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run in Brooklyn on Jan. 16, 2025. CBS News New York

According to police, the driver of a black 2021 Ford Explorer had a green light to cross Mother Gaston Boulevard from Pitkin Avenue and crossed the double yellow line to pass a car in front of them at around 6:45 a.m. Friday.

The driver of the Ford then struck Underwood, who police said did not have the signal to cross the intersection at the time, and did not stay at the scene.

Surveillance video shows Underwood waiting for a few seconds before crossing and a dark car in the wrong lane hitting her. It showed Underwood's body rolling out from underneath the Ford near the corner of Pitkin and Osborn Street after she appeared to be dragged for nearly two blocks.

Police said Underwood was struck again by the driver of a black-gray sedan, who also fled.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

"It's a tragedy," said Andy Sierra, who supervises a store nearby. "She would come around and ask for a couple of dollars here and there. I used to give a couple of dollars and buy her food ... I gave her some clothes and some sneakers last Saturday."

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on X, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.