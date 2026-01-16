Watch CBS News
Woman killed in Brooklyn hit-and-run

By
Jesse Zanger
A woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in Brooklyn on Friday morning. 

It happened at around 6:45 a.m. on Pitkin Avenue near Mother Gaston Boulevard in the Brownsville section. 

The woman was struck by a gray vehicle that fled the scene, police said. 

Surveillance video from the scene shows the woman being dragged beneath the vehicle for several feet. 

bk-fatal-hit-and-run-hk-hi-res-still.jpg
Police officers at the scene of a deadly hit-and-run in Brooklyn on Jan. 16, 2026.  CBS News New York

Area residents told CBS News New York the victim lived in the neighborhood. 

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

