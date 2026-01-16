Woman killed in Brooklyn hit-and-run

A woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in Brooklyn on Friday morning.

It happened at around 6:45 a.m. on Pitkin Avenue near Mother Gaston Boulevard in the Brownsville section.

The woman was struck by a gray vehicle that fled the scene, police said.

Surveillance video from the scene shows the woman being dragged beneath the vehicle for several feet.

Police officers at the scene of a deadly hit-and-run in Brooklyn on Jan. 16, 2026. CBS News New York

Area residents told CBS News New York the victim lived in the neighborhood.

