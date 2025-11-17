Watch CBS News
President Trump, NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani to meet in Washington, president says

President Trump plans to meet with New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, the president said Sunday night. 

No official date has been set for the meeting. 

Mr. Trump's remarks come after he spent months slamming Mamdani. During the mayoral campaign, Mr. Trump had warned New Yorkers against voting for Mamdani, as well as threatened to pull federal funding for the city if Mamdani was elected. Mr. Trump has repeatedly called Mamdani, a democratic socialist, a "communist." 

Speaking to reporters in Palm Beach, Florida, Mr. Trump said they'll "work something out."

"The mayor of New York, I will say, would like to meet with us and we'll work something out. But he would like to come to Washington and meet, and we'll work something out. We want to see everything work out well for New York," Mr. Trump said. 

Mamdani's representatives didn't immediately have a comment on Mr. Trump's remarks. 

Last week, Mamdani said he planned to reach out to the White House "because this is a relationship that will be critical to the success of the city." 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

