How Kamala Harris can have her best "brat summer," advice from NYC Mayor Eric Adams

NYC Mayor Adams' tells VP Harris to be herself for her best brat summer

NYC Mayor Adams' tells VP Harris to be herself for her best brat summer

NYC Mayor Adams' tells VP Harris to be herself for her best brat summer

NEW YORK -- As the internet buzzes about Vice President Kamala Harris and her "brat summer," New York City Mayor Eric Adams has some advice for the likely Democratic nominee: Be herself.

"What I like about the VP is she's naturally herself. People get into this game of politics and they become fake," Adams said.

The mayor was asked during his weekly media availability whether he had any advice on having her best brat summer. His team laughed and helped explain what that meant.

"The other day, I was having a single malt and a cigar. They said, 'You can't take a picture like that.' Why? I drink single malt and I smoke a cigar. Why do I have to stop being who I am?" Adams replied. "People are tired of these fake people that are trying to be perfect."

"Why can't we just be ourselves? I like the way she can be a sister girl and still manage this country the way it ought to be," he continued.

Gen Z and others across social media have declared this "brat summer," referencing British pop star Charli XCX's recent album, "BRAT."

"I love the way she is who she is"

Adams, who joined fellow Democrats in voicing his support for Harris, said there will be good days and bad days, but "that's life, man."

"We need to stop trying to act like because you are elected, you are this perfect person. You're not. You have good days, you have bad days. You drop the ball. You say things that you wish you would not have. You say things you wish you would have. That's the life, man," he said. "You don't stop being a human being because you're mayor. I am who I am. I love the way she is who she is."

"I think she's going to change people to feel as though you don't have to be perfect to run an imperfect country. You try to move to make this country perfect," he added.

What is "brat summer?"

The "brat summer" phrase refers to Charli XCX's June album, "BRAT," which she has said is about "that girl who is a little messy and likes to party and maybe says dumb things sometimes."

The pop star posted on social media Sunday after Biden dropped out and endorsed Harris, writing, "kamala IS brat."

Harris seems to have embraced the phrase, even choosing a neon green campaign banner that appears to mimic the album's cover art.