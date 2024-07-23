"Kamala IS brat": These are some of the celebrities throwing their support behind Kamala Harris' campaign for president

Kamala Harris is now the likely Democratic presidential nominee just two days after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race for the White House and threw his support to his vice president. But it's not just Mr. Biden and other politicians endorsing her run — there's a long list of celebrities rallying around Harris and what could be a historic nomination.

Harris, a daughter of immigrants from India and Jamaica who was a longtime prosecutor in her home state of California, saw a $100 million surge in donations to her campaign within just a day of its launch. And as of Tuesday, CBS News estimates she has received the endorsement of the majority of Democratic delegates needed to secure the nomination for president.

But that support extends far beyond politicians' party lines. Here are some of the celebrities pledging support for Harris, and what they have to say about her newly-launched campaign.

Charli XCX

Charli XCX made the album of the summer with "brat," which quickly became an overwhelming theme and attitude for millennials and GenZers alike. "Brat" has grown to not just be music, but a vibe that the singer says extends to the White House.

"kamala IS brat," Charli XCX posted on X on Sunday.

Soon after, Harris' campaign changed its profile header image on the social media platform to say "kamala hq" in the same design as the album.

George Clooney

Actor George Clooney shocked many in the Democratic party earlier this month when he wrote an op-ed for The New York Times urging Mr. Biden to exit the race for the White House, saying at the time that "we are not going to win in November with this president."

But on Tuesday, the major Democratic fundraiser told CNN in a statement that the president's decision to exit the race was a showcasing of "what true leadership is."

"He's saving democracy once again," his statement said, according to CNN anchor Jake Tapper. "We're all so excited to do whatever we can to support Vice President Harris in her historic quest."

Christie Brinkley

Upon Mr. Biden's withdrawal from the presidential race, model Christie Brinkley took to Instagram to say, "Sometimes the best man for the job is a WOMAN."

"Kamala Harris for the people!! And we the people for Kamala Harris!!" she wrote alongside artwork depicting Harris as Rosie the Riveter. "...She's earned her stripes and she is a star."

Jamie Lee Curtis

Scream Queen Jamie Lee Curtis said on Instagram that Harris "is trusted and tested" alongside a portrait of the vice president.

"I support wholeheartedly Joe Biden and his decision to step down and to endorse unreservedly Kamala Harris," the actor wrote. "...she is a fierce advocate for women's rights and people of color and her message is one of HOPE and UNITY for America at her time of great national divide."

Spike Lee

Film director, actor and producer Spike Lee had a short but sweet message in his support for Harris, writing alongside a portrait of the vice president on Instagram, "once again a sista comes to da rescue."

In a separate post on Tuesday morning, Lee posted a photo of the front page of The New York Times, which features a prominent photo of Harris above the fold with the headline, "Starting 15-week dash, Harris presses case."

Bill and Hillary Clinton

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who was the first woman in the U.S. to receive a major party's presidential nomination, have thrown their endorsement to Harris, saying they "will do whatever we can to support her."

"We've lived through many ups and downs, but nothing has made us more worried for our country than the threat posed by a second Trump term," they wrote in a joint statement. "...Now is the time to support Kamala Harris and fight with everything we've got to elect her. America's future depends on it."

John Legend

After thanking Mr. Biden for his "grace and patriotism ... by choosing to step aside for the sake of the country," musician John Legend posted on social media that he's "ready to reject Trump's authoritarian, oppressive Project 2025 and elect Kamala Harris as our President."

"She's ready for this fight and I'm excited to help her in any way I can," he wrote.