Watch Live: Kamala Harris campaigns in Wisconsin at first rally since she launched her presidential campaign

Vice President Kamala Harris is traveling to the battleground state of Wisconsin for her first campaign rally since she launched her presidential campaign.

By Monday evening, her nascent campaign said it had raised $100 million, and she had secured the endorsements of a majority of the Democratic delegates who will soon be weighing in on her nomination in an early virtual roll call vote. That vote to formalize her presidential nomination is expected to take place in the first week of August, weeks before the Democratic National Convention.

Hours before the rally, which will take place in West Allis, a Milwaukee suburb, Harris also won the endorsements of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi endorsed her Monday.

This is Harris' fifth visit to Wisconsin this year and her ninth since she became vice president, according to her campaign. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Sen. Tammy Baldwin and other officials and labor leaders are joining her.

The event was scheduled before President Biden's announcement Sunday that he would relinquish the Democratic presidential nomination. Just before Mr. Biden stepped aside as the Democratic Party's nominee, a CBS News poll tested a hypothetical match-up between GOP nominee and former President Donald Trump and Harris. She trailed Trump by three points in the vote preferences of likely voters, including leaners (those who didn't pick them first but leaned toward one of them) — that's slightly narrower than the five-point margin by which Mr. Biden trailed the former president.

How to watch Vice President Kamala Harris speak at Wisconsin rally

What : Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at rally in West Allis, Wisconsin

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at rally in West Allis, Wisconsin Date: July 23, 2024

July 23, 2024 Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

2:00 p.m. ET Location: West Allis, Wisconsin

Online stream: Live on CBS News in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.