New Jersey community mourning death of Justin Rivera, Hudson County sheriff's officer who fell from building

The Bayonne, New Jersey, community is devastated over the loss of one their own – Hudson County sheriff's officer Justin Rivera, who fell nine stories to his death Friday morning.

The 29-year-old was on duty when he fell from a window at the Hudson County Administration Building in Jersey City. Officials said the building was closed to the public due to an unrelated power outage at the time, and the fatal fall appears to be accidental in nature.

Hudson County Sheriff Frank Schillari, in a statement, described Rivera's death as "one of the saddest and most horrific days that the Hudson County Sheriff's Office has ever experienced," calling Rivera an "excellent officer and outstanding young man."

The Hudson County prosecutor's office has no new details on the investigation surrounding his death at this time.

"It doesn't even feel real"

Rivera ran Bayonne Boxing along with his father. A sign on the door says the gym is closed due to a family emergency.

A memorial was growing outside the front door of the beloved business Saturday as passersby offered prayers and dropped off flowers in Rivera's memory.

A memorial was growing outside Bayonne Boxing on May 31, 2025, after the death of Justin Rivera, who ran the gym with his father. CBS News New York

"It's unbelievable, honestly, like how this could just happen out of nowhere. So it was like, it was honestly like it doesn't even feel real," said Jayden Morales, who has been training at the gym for the past year.

Morales said Rivera and his father were both great coaches.

"You could tell they loved each other," Morales said. "He was funny, too, always cracking jokes."

A neighbor, who wanted to remain anonymous, lived near Rivera's childhood home, where he lived with his daughter. The neighbor describes the Riveras as a beautiful, hardworking family she's come to know for the past 20-plus years.

"He would meet my daughter at the gym and say, 'I love your mom. I'm here for her if she ever needs anything.' And I knew that ... 'cause that's the kind of kid he was," the neighbor said. "They kissed goodbye in the morning, and he got in his car and he went to work and that was it. We never know."

"He loved to box, police officer, being a family man. That was him as a person," Morales said.

"We'll miss that wave, that smile. We'll miss it," the neighbor said.

Rivera's father told CBS News New York his son is now with God and that there's nothing he can say that will bring him back.