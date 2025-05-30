Hudson County sheriff's officer dies after falling through window in Jersey City, prosecutor's office says

A Hudson County sheriff's officer died Friday in Jersey City after falling through a window at an administrative building, the county prosecutor's office confirmed.

Hudson County Executive Craig Guy released a statement about the officer's death, saying, "I would like to express my condolences to the family of the Hudson County Sheriff's Officer who tragically passed away. My prayers also go out to the Hudson County Sheriff and all the Sheriff's Officers, who lost a dedicated brother today."

It appears the sheriff's officer fell out a ninth floor window at the Hudson County Administration Building. At this point, it's unclear how or why he fell.

Two witnesses who were on the street below described hearing the glass shatter and then hearing the body hit the ground. They said police quickly came out of the building and started administering CPR.

"I was sitting outside this morning on a coffee break, and suddenly I see just a lot of police officers around, and I saw, it looks like, somebody jumped from the ninth floor," witness Adriano Silva said, going on to say, "It's crazy, I've never seen anything like this in my life."

"All of a sudden, I heard this bang, a loud noise," witness Eleni Vittas said, adding, "My first thought was maybe there was scaffolding and somebody fell off, because I thought I heard [a groan], like that sort of thing. I looked up, and there was broken window from the building. I ran over to see if somebody had fallen, and there was somebody on the ground."

The victim's name has not been released.