3 men convicted in deadly NYC drugging, robbery scheme

NEW YORK -- Three men accused of running a drugging and robbery scheme in New York City have been convicted.

Jayqwan Hamilton, Robert DeMaio and Jacob Barroso, all in their 30s, were all charged with murder, robbery and conspiracy, and were convicted on all counts. They were accused of running the scheme from 2021 to 2022 outside of Manhattan gay bars and nightclubs.

Jurors found the three offered substances laced with fentanyl to seemingly intoxicated people they befriended exiting the establishments in order to incapacitate them. Two of the five victims, Julio Ramirez and John Umberger, died.

Prosecutors allege they stole cellphones, credit cards and other personal information as part of the scheme.

"These defendants were motivated by greed, and their callous behavior left two young men dead. I know the families who lost their loved ones are still suffering from so much pain, and I hope this verdict can provide at least some measure of comfort," District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement.

Jurors started their deliberations on Friday. They heard and saw video of the defendants, including one showing someone unresponsive being wheeled through a lobby on a luggage cart.

Sentencing is set for April 4. An attorney for the defendants says they will appeal their conviction. Two other men previously pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

Those in court for the defendants yelled out "love you" as they were lead out of the courtroom.

The deaths of Ramirez and Umberger

According to the indictment, in April 2022 Hamilton and Barroso approached 25-year-old Ramirez, a social worker, outside a bar and left him incapacitated in a cab and stole his phone and other property.

Fentanyl and heroin were found in his system.

It's alleged that in May 2022, Hamilton and DeMaio approached 33-year-old Umberger, a political consultant, outside a club and eventually left him incapacitated in an apartment and stole thousands of dollars.

"We are heartbroken, because nothing is going to bring John back, but we are just so grateful to God that no one else will be hurt by these men," Umberger's mother Linda Clary said. "John was my oldest son, best friend and just a great human being."

Bragg said he's working with financial companies to enhance security measures on phone apps, which he believes would cut down on a motive.

"Red flag system. If someone is taking out a lot of money at 2 a.m. on a street corner they've never been in to, flag and pause for that. That type of safeguard would go a long way into making this less profitable," Bragg said.

Witness testifies

Recently, one of their alleged victims testified against them.

"These people were really friendly and really welcoming and really complimented me on my looks and complimented me on different things," the witness said.

The witness told the jury once they want back to his place, they drank some beer and smoked marijuana, and that's the last thing he remembered. When he woke up, his phone, laptop and wallet were gone, as well as all the prescription medication in his bathroom.