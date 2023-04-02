Suspect Jacob Barroso, 30, arrested in connection to deadly NYC drugging spree

NEW YORK -- One of three suspects wanted in connection to a deadly drugging and robbery spree in Manhattan is in custody, police said Sunday.

Jacob Barroso, 30, faces charges including murder, robbery and conspiracy.

Barroso and two other men are accused in the 2022 deaths of Julio Ramirez and John Umberger. Investigators believe they were each drugged during a robbery attempt.

Do you know the whereabouts of Jayqwan Hamilton, Robert Demaio, Jacob Barroso? The individuals are wanted in connection with two previously released homicide investigations. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS or anonymously post a tip on our website https://t.co/TRPPY5zHV2 pic.twitter.com/12mqYMmHC4 — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) April 1, 2023

Robert Demaio, 34, and Jayqwan Hamilton, 35, are still at large.

Police said the deaths of Ramirez and Umberger are part of 17 similar incidents under investigation.

