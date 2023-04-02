Suspect Jacob Barroso, 30, arrested in connection to deadly NYC drugging spree
NEW YORK -- One of three suspects wanted in connection to a deadly drugging and robbery spree in Manhattan is in custody, police said Sunday.
Jacob Barroso, 30, faces charges including murder, robbery and conspiracy.
Barroso and two other men are accused in the 2022 deaths of Julio Ramirez and John Umberger. Investigators believe they were each drugged during a robbery attempt.
Robert Demaio, 34, and Jayqwan Hamilton, 35, are still at large.
Police said the deaths of Ramirez and Umberger are part of 17 similar incidents under investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
