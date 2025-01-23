Families of Hell's Kitchen overdose victims looking for "remorse" as murder trial begins

NEW YORK -- A trial is underway for three men charged with murder in connection with a series of deadly overdoses outside of Manhattan nightclubs in 2022.

Prosecutors say the victims were drugged and robbed, and two of them died.

Jayqwan Hamilton, Robert DeMaio and Jacob Barroso are accused of running a drug and robbery scheme outside bars and nightclubs with the purpose of stealing victims' cellphones and credit cards. They pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, robbery and identify theft charges.

Prosecutors say the suspects gave the victims drugs laced with fentanyl and then took their wallets and phones to access their bank accounts, making unauthorized purchases, including sneakers, and money transfers.

Victims' families vow "we'll continue to be here"

Julio Ramirez, 25, and John Umberger, 33, were both found dead in May 2022. Left: Photo provided; Right: Linda Clary

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office said their actions resulted in the deaths of 23-year-old Julio Ramirez and 33-year-old John Umberger.

"We'll continue to be here. My mom, my dad, as difficult as it is, we're going to continue to be here," Ramirez's brother, Carlos, said outside court.

"I would like to see that they have some remorse or exhibit some sense of remorse. And I keep looking for that and don't see it," said Umberger's mother, Linda Clary. "In the meantime, for my own sanity and health, I keep praying that God blesses them."

Umberger's mother is expected to testify at some point during the trial. On Wednesday, the jury heard opening statements, and the prosecution called four witnesses to the stand.