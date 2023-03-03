Watch CBS News
Deaths of 2 men who were drugged in Hell's Kitchen bars ruled homicides

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The deaths of two men who were drugged after leaving bars in hell's kitchen have been ruled as homicides.

Julio Ramirez, 25, and John Umberger, 33, were both found dead in May in separate incidents. 

Ramirez was last seen leaving a gay bar in Hell's Kitchen with three unidentified men, and Umberger was seen leaving a different gay nightclub in Hell's Kitchen a few days before his death.  

Friday, the New York City's medical examiner's office ruled their deaths homicides after they were drugged, and robbed. 

The NYPD is investigating five similar cases where a bar-goer is apparently drugged and robbed.

