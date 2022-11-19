Watch CBS News
Police investigating pattern of Manhattan bar patrons being drugged, robbed; 2 deaths possibly linked to incidents

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK -- Police are now looking into a larger pattern of Manhattan bar patrons being robbed that's linked to at least two deaths.

Julio Ramirez, 25, and John Umberger, 33, were both found dead in May.

READ MORE: Questions still surround death of Julio Ramirez, found unresponsive in back of cab in Manhattan

Ramirez was last seen leaving a gay bar in Hell's Kitchen with three unidentified men, and Umberger was seen leaving a different gay nightclub in Hell's Kitchen a few days before his death.

In both cases, there were fraudulent charges on their credit cards. Police sources tell CBS2 both Ramirez and Umberger's deaths are suspected to be overdose related. The medical examiner, though, has not yet determined the official causes.

READ MORE: Mother believes son was drugged, robbed before being found dead in Upper East Side apartment

The NYPD is investigating five similar cases where a bar-goer is apparently drugged and robbed.

Right now, police say there is no indication gay men at gay clubs are being exclusively targeted.

First published on November 18, 2022 / 7:04 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

