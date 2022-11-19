Police investigating pattern of Manhattan bar patrons being drugged, robbed; 2 deaths possibly linked to incidents

NEW YORK -- Police are now looking into a larger pattern of Manhattan bar patrons being robbed that's linked to at least two deaths.

Julio Ramirez, 25, and John Umberger, 33, were both found dead in May.

Ramirez was last seen leaving a gay bar in Hell's Kitchen with three unidentified men, and Umberger was seen leaving a different gay nightclub in Hell's Kitchen a few days before his death.

In both cases, there were fraudulent charges on their credit cards. Police sources tell CBS2 both Ramirez and Umberger's deaths are suspected to be overdose related. The medical examiner, though, has not yet determined the official causes.

The NYPD is investigating five similar cases where a bar-goer is apparently drugged and robbed.

Right now, police say there is no indication gay men at gay clubs are being exclusively targeted.